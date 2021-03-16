Allison Daniel Designs store now open for business

New store Allison Daniel Designs is located in downtown Westport and sells a variety of jewelry.

As customers roam downtown, they will now come across Westport’s new high-end jewelry store, Allison Daniel Designs.

The store’s grand opening took place on March 6 and is located at 15 Myrtle Ave. #6 in Sconset Square downtown. Within the past few days, the store has already gotten a lot of traction among the community.

“I think the store has been really busy so far,” employee Sophia Kessler ’22 said. “I’m really impressed with the number of customers that have come in and the amount of positivity the store has gotten from the community.”

Before the opening, store owner Allison Moses ran the business out of her home. She has been running Allison Daniel Designs for over 15 years but has been making jewelry for much longer.

“I started [making jewelry] when I was eight years old,” Moses said, “and I started making these little beaded barrettes and ribbon barrettes. I had such bad ADD and I really needed a place to channel it, so that’s why I started making jewelry.”

Allison Daniel Designs also provides Staples students employment opportunities. For example, Nadia Avidu ’22 was inspired to apply for a job after hearing about the new opening.

“I started working with Allison because one of my friends introduced us,” Avidu said. “I enjoy being able to express my creativity while still learning great working and communication skills. I love being able to set up shoots and intertwine my creative visions with Allisons.”

The majority of the jewelry in the store does have more expensive price points, but also has some affordable pieces. Most of the necklaces range from $100 to $2,000.

“I love all the pieces the store sells, but I especially love the rings,” customer Jackie Suarez ’23 said. “I do think they are a little expensive for a teen budget, but [the jewelry] is definitely something I would save up and splurge on.”