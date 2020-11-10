The public adopts live stream concerts as the new normal

The Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” during the Global Citizen live stream concert. Other popular singers like Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes also performed from their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of people together in a large room, singing and dancing to their favorite artist seems like it happened decades ago.

During the past months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts have not been a safe or available option. This has led the music industry to change the original idea of a concert into a live stream concert.

Celebrities’, specifically artists, daily lives have changed a lot during the pandemic. They have not been able to perform live or interact face to face with fans. Therefore, a number of artists and musical groups jumped onto the idea to perform online to bring some joy and excitement to rather dull months.

Large live stream concerts like Billboard Live at Home, launched on March 19, showed live stream performances from a number of artists who have donated proceeds to a charity of their choice.

“I love concerts […] During the pandemic I have definitely missed them,” Julia Diconza ’21 said. “So when I watched the Billboard Live at Home it was something to look forward to.”

Other than large concerts many celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Charli XCX have all taken part and performed their own concerts from the comfort of their home.

Live stream concerts have definitely been a nice addition to the new social-distanced world everyone is adjusting to. However, not everyone is as satisfied with this adjustment.

“I miss the experience of concerts […]nothing can take their place,” Charlie Honig ’23 said.

Live stream concerts do not seem to be slowing down until the pandemic does. There are still many concerts coming up to be watched. On the official Billboard website there is a list of past and future performances.

Live stream concerts can be the perfect alternative to endlessly scrolling through social media platforms.

“Live stream concerts have been a good replacement,” Jordana Latzman ’22 said. “Something new and exciting.”