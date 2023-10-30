Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The assessment makeup center is open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students utilize assessment makeup center after school hours
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.
Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
At the Chabad shabbat ceremony, these candles were lit in memorial for the lives lost in Israel, and stayed lit for the duration of the service.
What is Westport Doing to Support Israel?
This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.
Best places to study around Westport—not the library
The graphic provides an example of what Connections looks like. The four white boxes would all have words that associate them together, apart from the other boxes. If the four groupings are correct, the player wins the game.
A sweeping epidemic: New York Times games
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joes specialty fall items
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie premiered on Oct. 13, 2023, in AMC Theaters. The film is a collection of the recorded SoFi Stadium concerts, which were the last shows of Swift’s United States leg of the tour.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Out of the several people interviewed, only one person was able to guess the correct candy, a tootsie roll. Every candy students were given are not traditionally found on Halloween.
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Homecoming spirit week for 2023 occurs on Oct. 16 - 20. Photo contributed from Staples Superfans Instagram.
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie premiered on Oct. 13, 2023, in AMC Theaters. The film is a collection of the recorded SoFi Stadium concerts, which were the last shows of Swift’s United States leg of the tour.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
Out of the several people interviewed, only one person was able to guess the correct candy, a tootsie roll. Every candy students were given are not traditionally found on Halloween.
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Homecoming spirit week for 2023 occurs on Oct. 16 - 20. Photo contributed from Staples Superfans Instagram.
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
10 SAT tests that were printed out to help with studying. Each full test above takes 3 hours to complete, so taking each of these 10 tests would amount to 30 hours of studying.
My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord - Episode Six
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings’ Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.

Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2023
The+flags+of+Israel+and+Palestine+%28top+to+bottom%29+next+to+each+other+to+show+the+solidarity+between+them+that+many+are+seeking.
Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with thousands of rockets whilst Hamas’ troops poured over Israel’s border by sea, land and air, utilizing brutal tactics to clear out Israeli defenses and seize villages. Unfortunately, if recent news is to be believed, the tactics that the Israeli army is set to use for its counter-invasion against Hamas–which has a large number of forces in Gaza–bring little hope that they will be substantially more humane than their foes. 

This never-ending conflict has impacted my personal life long before Hamas’ most recent attack. As someone who is part of the Jewish diaspora and as someone who has traveled to both Israel and the West Bank–a Palestinian territory–this conflict has always hit close to home. For one, I know people whose families have been directly impacted by the conflict–some are members of the Israeli Defense Force, while others have family members who have been taken hostage by Hamas. While these facts may already prompt one to choose sides, everybody should at least possess a history–albeit relatively brief–of this conflict. 

As someone who is part of the Jewish diaspora and as someone who has traveled to both Israel and the West Bank–a Palestinian territory–this conflict has always hit close to home.

— Corbin Chaney ’25

The lands now known as Israel and Palestine are marked by a complex history of different peoples and rulers. Originally inhabited by the Jewish people, the region experienced foreign rule and Jewish expulsion under the Babylonian Empire. While Jews still lived in the lands in later years, after a failed revolt against the Romans in 132 CE, they were banned access from Jerusalem–their holy city. The Romans named the land Palestine, while certain Arabs from the Middle East were referred to as Palestinians when they settled in Palestine when the Jewish presence declined due to various empires’ control. The Ottoman Empire took over in the 14th century and Palestine was later administered by the British after World War I.

 World War II’s horrors, including the Holocaust, spurred the Zionist movement’s growth, advocating a Jewish homeland in Israel. This led to the formation of the state of Israel after the Jews’ struggle for independence from the British. This change sparked tensions with Palestinian Arabs who opposed mass Jewish migration and the creation of Israel. The conflict resulted in the division of land, with Palestinians pushed into the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and neighboring nations after losing the 1948-Arab-Israeli-War. 

Current map of the land owned by Israel (light green) and the Palestinian Territories (orange). (Photo contributed by Flickr)

Israel has been the major power throughout the land, while the Palestinians have increasingly been oppressed. In 2006, the Palestinian people in Gaza elected Hamas to be the major ruling party of Gaza. Hamas vowed to destroy Israel. Multiple smaller conflicts between Israel and Hamas have occurred, but the most major conflict started this October. In response to Hamas’s attack, Israel has launched an attack of their own, but it also cut off water and electricity for the innocent citizens of Gaza, which is already more impoverished than Israel. Israel has used white phosphorus projectiles in their attack on Gaza, which can cause major fires and burn through human tissue and is an overall hazard to the Palestinian population. 

Israel has committed another number of atrocities against members of the Muslim community and Palestinians, such as the 2021 raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan. In 2023 alone, over 5,000 Palestinians were killed by Israelis and 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced due to this humanitarian crisis. On another hand, however, innocent Israelis have also been victims of this conflict, with over 1,400 Israelis being killed so far by Hamas, with hundreds of them being kidnapped, sexually assaulted and kidnapped by Hamas, many of them being innocent children.  

Hamas is not a democratic government, as they haven’t held any elections since they consolidated power in 2006. They are a major perpetrator of the entire conflict, citing their human rights violations, such as keeping their missiles and firing them out of civilian population centers like schools and medical centers. They have also been involved in the killing of many of their own people in the hospital bombing merely weeks ago, which they have blamed Israel for, although it was their fault. 

As a Jewish individual, I do believe the Jews have the right to live in their ancestral homeland, but the manner in which they returned to their Holy Land and consolidated power is a very gray area on its overall morality. While Israel has the right to defend itself, no question, it is hard to fully support them considering the complicated history over the land and the constant oppression of Arabs and Palestinians by the far-right Israeli government. Hamas’s government and reign of terror and oppression over innocent Israelis and Palestinians need to be taken control of, as the actions they have committed cannot be justified either, especially against their own people. Overall, both sides have done things that are quite hard to fathom, and to truly understand the conflict at hand, you need to take both sides into account. People who support either side or neither side need to do sufficient research into the situation to come up with their own conclusions that are not blindly based on the propaganda coming from both sides or things people say on social media.

Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Politics and sports must be kept separate, merging the two together creates confliction (Graphic by William Murray ’25)
Mixing politics and sports creates losing formula
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.
Bring back the sandwich toaster
Mischa Nasution ’26 is feeling extra cold due to the uncomfortable temperatures of the Mandarin classroom. Throughout the school in different classrooms, the air conditioning is extreme, leading to many students feeling unnecessarily chilly and even interfering with focus in the classroom.
Battling Staples classroom climate chaos
About the Contributor
Corbin Chaney ’25, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Corbin Chaney ’25 joined Inklings because he enjoyed Introduction to Journalism and writing articles. He is looking forward to writing opinions because he likes to express his thoughts through writing. “Opinions tell people so much about you as a person and your beliefs, and I am an expressive person, so writing opinions is something I like to do,” Chaney said.  In addition, Chaney enjoys traveling in and out of the United States. “San Diego was one of my favorite places I have visited,” Chaney said. “The weather is very nice, and I love the vibe of the area.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *