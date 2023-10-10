New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels

Join the discussion.

Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
“[The rise in carjackings] is not just a Westport problem,” Police Chief Foti Koskinas told Westport residents at a town hall on Sep. 20. Communities all across Fairfield County are seeing juveniles from other parts of Connecticut coming into wealthier areas to steal vehicles, with a larger proportion of these carjackings happening in daylight rather than at night.
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.
Eva Glennon ’24 and Jona Bernstein ’25 take a brief break in Italian class as phone alarms went off from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. Photo dramatization by Ella Harrington ’25.
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.
Mischa Nasution ’26 is feeling extra cold due to the uncomfortable temperatures of the Mandarin classroom. Throughout the school in different classrooms, the air conditioning is extreme, leading to many students feeling unnecessarily chilly and even interfering with focus in the classroom.
The Westport Junior Review Board offers troubled kids a second chance. Without this program, many youth-offenders would not be able to grow and evolve, but instead face harsh punishment.
The Andes Cloud Forest is one of the 5 ecological zones of Ecudaor. It is considered the richest hotspot on Earth, containing around 15-17% of the world’s plant species, and almost 20% of plant diversity.
Officer Ed Wooldridge expressed full confidence in the decision to approve three new officers for the school district. “I think that these new officers will make the schools safer, 100%,” Wooldridge said.
During club rush, the Staples Swifties club shows their poster in an effort to attract members.
Andrew Rebello ’25 recently became one of four students to earn a financial literacy ambassador award from a program called Wise. To earn the recognition, Rebello must prove his knowledge on many personal finance topics, including equity.
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Staples highschool is having trouble filling coaching positions. Having filled most of the fall season, the athletic department began their search for staff for the winter season. They are hopeful they will find the right people for the job by the end of this October.
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
A senior girl’s car is seen parked outside of Staples. This car has a field hockey stick and ball painted on it as well as the commonly used phrase “2enior ye4r.”
Logan Noorily ’25 reflects on what her Roman Empire is.
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Inklings’ Wordle 6/5/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Demi Sasson ’25, Paper Opinions EditorOctober 10, 2023
Graphic by Demi Sasson ’25
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.

Back in 2015, I met this girl at my summer camp that lived in New York, whose birthday was in mid September. I was going into third grade at the time, while she was going into second, despite the fact that she was a month older than me. Miniscule questions like “How are you in this grade?” didn’t matter to me then, but now that everyone in my grade has their driver’s license and I’m not even 16, being one of the youngest in my grade  gets on my nerves a lot more. 

According to Westport Public Schools, children who do not turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 will now be restricted from entering kindergarten in the fall. This new cutoff begins on July 1, 2024. They also acknowledge the fact that this may cause trouble to families. Consequently, a child who does not turn 5 years old by this date may enter kindergarten if a parents makes a request to the school principal.

Honestly, I think it’s for the best that the cutoff was changed, socially speaking.  I always felt late to the party being over a year younger than other people in my grade especially when people had their Bar or Bat Mitzvah in seventh grade while mine was in eighth grade. Seeing all of my peers exercise this freedom makes me even more insecure about my age. 

I think that this change will create more equality between kids in a grade both educationally and socially.

— Demi Sasson ’25

It will also be a beneficial change educationally speaking since older children are proven to have done better in school than their younger counterparts. The advantage gap between older and younger kids in the same grade could be as large as 40 points on the 1600 point SAT. Teachers in the younger grades also notice this gap, which is why the cutoff was changed in the first place. They felt that some of the younger children were under-prepared for school.

While I do believe this change will do more good than harm, I do recognize that changing the age for kindergarten entry will likely impact some families financially.  For some families who have children born in the fall and winter, it will require them to pay for another year of Pre-K that, under the old cut-off age, they would not have had to pay.  As a result, this change could complicate situations especially for poorer families with children born after the cutoff..

That said, overall, I think that this change will create more equality between kids in a grade both educationally and socially. I, for example, always hated having to experience things later than my peers solely because of my age, and this cutoff will prevent that for future late birthday kids such as myself.

The outside of the building touches the view of pedestrians from the street, the design embracing the buildings residential and medical uses.
Southern Connecticut Women's Health expands reach with a new location
About the Contributor
Demi Sasson ’25, Paper Opinions Editor
Paper Opinions Editor Demi Sasson ’25 joined inklings because writing is the most prominent way she can express her thoughts and feelings. “I think writing is one of the best ways to express myself. I keep a journal that I use to record my day and I think that translates really well into my journalism abilities,” Sasson said.  When Sasson is not writing, playing tennis or listening to music she can be found spending time with her friends. “Being around someone that you can rely on and trust with your life is very important to me,” Sasson said.   
