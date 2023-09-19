Parent Volunteer fair provides opportunities for involvement at LMC

Jack Robinson ’26 The library parent volunteer fair, held on Sep. 13 in the library, offered an opportunity for parents to learn the ropes of volunteering for the LMC.

The Staples Library Media Center held a meeting for parent volunteers on Sep. 13, which took place in the LMC, from 9:30a.m.10:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting was to let the parent volunteers, of which there were around 30, acclimate to the library and their volunteer schedule.

The volunteer schedule is organized into shifts; there are two shifts in the school day, one hour-long shift in the morning and one in the afternoon. Typically, there are two volunteers in the morning and two in the afternoon, resulting in four per day.

“Parent volunteers help with a lot of the crafting and the supplies that we need and setting up every week for Friday Fun Day, as well as our book displays,” Library Media Specialist Nicole Moeller said.

While there, they also learned about the framework of the parent volunteer system and met the two parent volunteer coordinators, two Staples parents named Karina Betfarhad and Meredith Anand.

“Their main goals are to help organize all the parent volunteers,” Moeller said.

The efforts of the volunteers are noticed by the students, too.

“I think they’re really important because they are very helpful around the school and they volunteer for other things teachers or students probably wouldn’t do,” Rachel Guzman ’26 said. “I’ve seen them in the library, just like helping out Ms. Moeller.”

Additionally, the help of the parents volunteering at Staples spread beyond the ranges of the library. Parents help out in many different capacities, from helping shelve books in the library to aiding in Staples’ recent recycling and sustainability initiatives.

“I’ve seen them help in the cafeteria with the compost bins,” Evelyn Bory ’26 said. “I think they’re a good help overall.”