Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming

Samantha Sandrew ’25, Inklings associate web managing editor, held three summer jobs in the past. But this summer, she took only one: checking beach passes, and Sandrew claims it was the most interesting job she’s had so far.

“Having a job without a lot of stress allowed me to think about moving forward through my upcoming junior year,” Sandrew said.

While she was initially influenced by her older sibling to join Inklings, Sandrew quickly ended up developing a deeper passion for Advanced Journalism.

“It was something that I was good at,” Sandrew said, “and it became one of my happy places as a freshman.”