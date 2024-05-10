Senior internships generate excitement, anticipation

Editor-in-Chief Paige Tighe ’24 loves connecting with her community – even if that community is made up of elementary schoolers. As a summer camp counselor, of course, that is her job. “They definitely taught me some things about myself,” Tighe said. “I created really great bonds.”In addition to working and spending time with friends, another source of comradery for Tighe comes with Inklings, an organization she initially pursued as an outlet for her long-held love of writing. “I felt so well connected to my school, my town, but also my peers,” Tighe said. “Yeah, I loved the vibes.”
Web Managing Editor Jolie Gefen ’24 understands what it means to manage and organize, as this past summer she worked as a camp counselor for Westport’s camp Recing Crew. “It helped me become more of a leader,” Gefen said. “[Recing Crew] gave me lots of skills that I'll be able to grow upon.” Skillfully over the years, Gefen has learned to take advantage of Staples's numerous resources: one being Inklings.“Inklings allows me to write what I love and helps me formulate my own opinions,” Gefen said. “I look forward to being on a paper in college and pursuing journalism further.”