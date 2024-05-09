Students celebrate Earth Day: perspectives on our planet’s future

Staff Writer Olivia Signorile ’25 is an adventurous and vibrant spirit. Over the summer, she traveled to Nantucket and Turks and Caicos in addition to being a camp counselor at Rowayton.

“I like traveling, going to the beach, hanging out with my friends and baking,” Signorile said.

Signorile decided to join Inklings not only for her passion of writing but also for the close-knit and supportive community that Inklings provides.

“I heard about Inklings and it seemed like a lot of fun,” Signorile said. “I wanted to be a part of something at Staples.”