Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation

Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer, decided to join Inklings because her sister was in it and she always enjoyed reading her articles and hearing about how great of an experience it was. “I’m excited about seeing one of my articles on the website and being able to show my family and friends,” Alpert said.Outside of Inklings, Alpert plays field hockey, something that she has done for a long time, and it brings her both comfort and joy.“[Field hockey is] one of my favorite sports, and I love being on a Staples sport team,” Alpert said.
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 discovered her love for journalism after taking Intro to Journalism. “It [social media] is a very cool form of journalism,” Harrington said. “I get to see all the different kinds of things students want to post about across our social media platforms.” When writing articles, Harrington likes to talk to other students. “I like to write articles, mostly because I love interviewing many different opinions,” Harrington said. In her free time, she loves to play basketball and field hockey.“One fun fact about me is that I have a twin sister,” Harrington said.