Merih and Coleman bring AIAS to Staples

News Editor Genevieve Frucht ’24 has enjoyed being a part of Inklings since joining in sophomore year.

“I joined Inklings because I really enjoy writing and I thought this would be a good way to be able to write differently than essays,” Frucht said.

Outside school, Frucht plays Squash, “I tore my ACL this year so I haven’t been able to play for a while, but I am really excited for when I’m able to play again.”

During her recovery period, Frucht filled time with Journalism, “When I couldn’t play [Squash], Journalism was a really good thing for me to do."