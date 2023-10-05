Merih and Coleman bring AIAS to Staples

News Editor Genevieve Frucht ’24 has enjoyed being a part of Inklings since joining in sophomore year. “I joined Inklings because I really enjoy writing and I thought this would be a good way to be able to write differently than essays,” Frucht said. Outside school, Frucht plays Squash, “I tore my ACL this year so I haven’t been able to play for a while, but I am really excited for when I’m able to play again.” During her recovery period, Frucht filled time with Journalism, “When I couldn’t play [Squash], Journalism was a really good thing for me to do."
When Ava Cordella ’24 joined Inklings as a sophomore, she didn’t know that the club would become her in-school family. Now, as Associate Managing Editor, Inklings has given her the opportunity to connect with students across all grades and backgrounds. “I don’t play a school sport, so I really value the sense of community that Inklings provides,” she said. When Cordella is not at Inklings layout, you can likely find her at the ballet studio.“Journalism is similar to ballet,” Cordella said. “[Together], they’ve taught me discipline and the importance of showing up, whether it be to layout or rehearsal.”