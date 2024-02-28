Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal

Join the discussion.

The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.
Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Glendinning village, a proposed affordable and accessible housing and office complex is set to replace the former Bridgetwater associates buildings in Westport. If approved, this project will contribute to Westport’s affordable housing moratorium.
New affordable housing development proposed, set to replace Bridgewater associates
Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 2/28/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal

February 28, 2024
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school

Throughout the years, Long Lots has educated thousands of kids, leaving behind lifelong memories. Many high schoolers fondly remember playing soccer games in the lower fields, swinging on the swings in the playground and playing on scooters in the gym. Since the 1950s, it has been a place of learning and happiness for many. However, multiple inspections have highlighted the aging infrastructure that necessitates the need for a new school building.

On Jan. 22, the Planning and Zoning Committee approved the Building’s Committee Long Lots proposal. The goal of the proposal is to build a new building for Long Lots Elementary School and Stepping Stones. The committee hopes to start the construction before the end of 2024, and they hope to have kids in the new Long Lots for the fall of 2026.

The rebuilding of Long Lots comes after multiple experts labeled the school as being in significant disrepair. 

The bones of CMS were in better shape, so they could just renovate it,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said, “but that’s not the case for Long Lots. The school is over 50 years old; it’s not in good enough shape to renovate.”

While a designer has not drawn out the new project, there is a rough image of what the new Long Lots campus will look like. The lower soccer fields are going to stay where they are, and the multi-use field on the upper level will move to where the gardens are now. The garden is going to get pushed further back against the boundary. To summarize, from the main entrance the layout will be the parking lot, then the multi-use field, then the garden. However, it still hasn’t been decided exactly where the school is going.

The best part of it is we’re going to have a new school for 700 kids for generations to come.

— First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker

“The next phase [is] to hire somebody to design everything,” Tooker said. “But how we think it’ll work now is where the current school is will be the playground area and [the playground area] will be behind the new school.”

While the gardeners like the fact that the garden is staying at the school, they don’t like that the current plan involves a smaller garden that is going to be moved further back against the trees in the process of building a new school. They believe that the other fields could be maximized in another way so the garden area doesn’t need to be taken.

“We have meticulously managed this land in an organic fashion to produce some of the finest soil you’ll ever find for growing conditions anywhere,” Westport Community Garden Chairman Louis Weinberg said. “All that we’ve created is conducive to not just soil productivity, but also to drainage, absorption of stormwater, and an ecosystem that supports high quality biodiversity. Destroy the garden and you go back to zero.”

The proposal went in front of the Board of Finance last week, asking for the money to hire a designer. After that, the same request has to be approved by the Representative Town Meeting. Once both bodies approve the request, they have to go out and hire a designer firm, architecture firm and all the construction firms.

“So the money gets approved by two separate bodies,” Tooker said. “Then we go out to the architectural and design community and ask for them to bid on doing the work and we hire the one we liked the best and who we think is going to do the best job.”

Once the firms are hired, it will probably take around six months to design the building, according to Tooker. Throughout the process, they’ll have multiple meetings, constantly sharing updates and the best recommendations for things such as parking and environmental measures. The committee wants to have a net zero building; this means they want the building to be fueling itself. 

“We would have hopefully have solar, geothermal wells; it’ll be as energy efficient and as sustainable as we can make it,” Tooker said. “This is such an environmentally focused town, so it would be really important to have a brand new building that really represents sustainability at its highest level.”

Overall, everyone is eager to create a sustainable elementary and preschool that will promote the learning environment that these kids deserve.

“The best part of it,” Tooker said, “is we’re going to have a new school for 700 kids for generations to come.”

About the Contributor
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 knows how to commit to a passion, whether it be journalism or sports.  “I swim competitively” Olasewere said, doing “mostly sprint events like 50 free or 100 free,” and she first learned to swim at only 18 months old. Perhaps journalism might be a passion she commits to as well, as she wishes to bring to light “a lot of the interesting things and events and issues happening in our community,” she said.   She also feels that many are “not as known or not as public, so I wanted to bring that to attention.”
