Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective

Photo by Sophia Reeves ’25 Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.

Nestled in the row of lively restaurants, across from the bustling train station, is a cozy getaway of shiny leather pants and plush coats. With warm lighting, soft colors and an eagerly helpful, smiling face behind the desk, this is an oasis of personal and intimate shopping.

At Cove Collective, a boutique store in Westport, owner Carey Price traces back her fashion roots to her jobs with Betsey Johnson and Vogue France. Price temporarily left the fashion industry to be a full-time mom. Now, she’s returned to the scene as the founder of Cove Collective, when she started it in 2021 with pop up shops in East Norwalk. She opened its first formal store this year in Westport.

“My life changed [when I became] a mom but I still loved fashion,” Price said. “That’s how the store was born: I love digging and finding great pieces.”

The store prides itself on curating interesting, quality clothing, to suit a range of styles from classic to trendy. Price often asks her 17 year old daughter for her opinion on clothing pieces to get a fresh perspective.

“The customer in my head is so broad,” Price said, “I can dress a 17 year old, or someone that is 75.”

Price enjoys building personal relationships with returning customers. She extends her assistance to her customers’ homes, helping them rebuild, organize and style their wardrobes.

“My favorite thing is when people come in, kick off their shoes, and start trying things on outside of the dressing room,” Price said. “That’s how I know when they are comfortable and trust me.”

Cove Collective’s unique style has caught the attention of many Staples students who appreciate the store’s personality and intimacy.

“It’s a really enjoyable and non-intimidating experience that takes the stress away from shopping,” Sophie Cochran ’25 said.

Price draws inspiration for the boutique and inviting ambiance of Cove Collective from the shopping experiences of her youth. Growing up in nearby Norwalk, Price’s preferred location to shop was Westport’s Main St.

“It was all women-owned, small boutiques like Cove Collective,” Price said. “I wanted to offer that to people that like the less intimidating side of shopping.”

After graduating from Parsons School of Design with a fashion design degree, Price earned an internship with fashion designer Betsey Johnson as a buyer in 2000 and was soon offered a job. Price believes that Betsey Johnson has been able to stay relevant for so long because of her self-assuredness.

“The best lesson I took from her was to completely stay true to myself,” Price said. “Once you commit to that, I think everything just falls into place.”

Price moved to Paris in 2001 where she worked for Vogue France researching trends and collecting information for the lifestyle section. Price’s extensive background in the fashion industry instilled the knowledge and courage she needed to open Cove Collective. She hopes to impart this attitude to others who aspire to start their own businesses.

“My biggest piece of advice to anyone is just do it,” Price said. “You can literally start with nothing, you really can—just hard work. Don’t hesitate.”