Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective

A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective

Anna Kercher ’25 and Sophia Reeves ’25January 8, 2024
Store+owner+of+Cove+Collective%2C+Carey+Price%2C+places+a+soft+pink+plush+coat+on+the+rack++amongst+the+boutique%E2%80%99s+wide+range+of+unique+pieces.+
Photo by Sophia Reeves ’25
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.

Nestled in the row of lively restaurants, across from the bustling train station, is a cozy getaway of shiny leather pants and plush coats. With warm lighting, soft colors and an eagerly helpful, smiling face behind the desk, this is an oasis of personal and intimate shopping.

 At Cove Collective, a boutique store in Westport, owner Carey Price traces back her fashion roots to her jobs with Betsey Johnson and Vogue France. Price temporarily left the fashion industry to be a full-time mom. Now, she’s returned to the scene as the founder of Cove Collective, when she started it in 2021 with pop up shops in East Norwalk. She opened its first formal store this year in Westport. 

“My life changed [when I became] a mom but I still loved fashion,” Price said. “That’s how the store was born: I love digging and finding great pieces.”

The store prides itself on curating interesting, quality clothing, to suit a range of styles from classic to trendy. Price often asks her 17 year old daughter for her opinion on clothing pieces to get a fresh perspective.

“The customer in my head is so broad,” Price said, “I can dress a 17 year old, or someone that is 75.” 

 Price enjoys building personal relationships with returning customers. She extends her assistance to her customers’ homes, helping them rebuild, organize and style their wardrobes. 

“My favorite thing is when people come in, kick off their shoes, and start trying things on outside of the dressing room,” Price said. “That’s how I know when they are comfortable and trust me.” 

Cove Collective’s unique style has caught the attention of many Staples students who appreciate the store’s personality and intimacy. 

“It’s a really enjoyable and non-intimidating experience that takes the stress away from shopping,” Sophie Cochran ’25 said. 

My favorite thing is when people come in, kick off their shoes, and start trying things on outside of the dressing room. That’s how I know when they are comfortable and trust me.

— store owner Carey Price

Price draws inspiration for the boutique and inviting ambiance of Cove Collective from the shopping experiences of her youth. Growing up in nearby Norwalk, Price’s preferred location to shop was Westport’s Main St. 

“It was all women-owned, small boutiques like Cove Collective,” Price said. “I wanted to offer that to people that like the less intimidating side of shopping.”

After graduating from Parsons School of Design with a fashion design degree, Price earned an internship with fashion designer Betsey Johnson as a buyer in 2000 and was soon offered a job. Price believes that Betsey Johnson has been able to stay relevant for so long because of her self-assuredness.

“The best lesson I took from her was to completely stay true to myself,” Price said. “Once you commit to that, I think everything just falls into place.”

Price moved to Paris in 2001 where she worked for Vogue France researching trends and collecting information for the lifestyle section. Price’s extensive background in the fashion industry instilled the knowledge and courage she needed to open Cove Collective. She hopes to impart this attitude to others who aspire to start their own businesses. 

“My biggest piece of advice to anyone is just do it,” Price said. “You can literally start with nothing, you really can—just hard work. Don’t hesitate.” 

