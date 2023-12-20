Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport

Join the discussion.

The Westport Library held their biannual fall book sale from Dec. 1-4. It attracted much of the community, and was an overall success.
Westport Public Library hosts biannual book sale
Nanoramic Laboratories, a Massachusetts-based electric vehicle battery manufacturer, will establish its first major factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with $47.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, aiming to produce advanced energy storage systems.
Nanoramic’s Connecticut venture marks milestone for sustainable battery technology
The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Sports EditorDecember 20, 2023
Photo by Sophie Smith ’26
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.

The excitement begins as houses hang up holiday lights, snowfall flurries are spotted between class periods and winter break is marked on the calendar. 

The holidays are approaching faster than ever, and places around town spread joy through Santa meet and greets. Whether your little siblings have a wish or you need some Holiday spirit, here are some last-minute places to experience Santa sightings before it is too late. 

The Maritime Aquarium’s dive team will have Santa as a special guest most Saturdays and Sundays in December. Shark Diving Santa is used to allow kids to recognize the misconceptions of sharks by demonstrating that sharks aren’t killers by nature and can also join in on the holiday fun.  

Santa dives at the Maritime Aquarium’s 110,000-gallon “Ocean Beyond the Sound” exhibit with a custom scuba outfit.

“Shark Diving Santa is a holiday tradition at the Aquarium,” Maritime Aquarium’s Associate Director of Communications Emily Lavin said. “He dives most Saturdays and Sundays in December at approximately 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.”

If you are looking for a picture with Santa, the SoNo Collection is hosting “Selfies with Santa” at Bloomingdale’s court from 12-6 p.m. on weekends, ending on Dec. 24. Additionally, Bass Pro Shops offers free pictures with Santa by reservation.

When I was little I used to go to Stew Leonard’s to show my Christmas wishlist to Santa. It was always the best time.

— Sienna Sedlarick ’26

In all locations in Connecticut, Stew Leonard’s is hosting “Meet Santa Claus at Stew’s” on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Staples substitute Bill Armstrong works at Stew Leonard’s as Santa. This tradition continues to bring the community’s holiday spirits together. 

“When I was little I used to go to Stew Leonard’s to show my Christmas wishlist to Santa,” Sienna Sedlarick ’26 said. “It was always the best time.”

Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Sports Editor
  Sophie Smith '26 is excited to enter her first year of Inklings as a paper sports editor. She was interested in joining Inklings due to her love for reading and English. Another interest for Smith is being a leader of Peter's Heart Club. "My grandfather has a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable children in Uganda," Smith said. "I went to Uganda this summer and I am starting a club to raise money"   
