Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport

The excitement begins as houses hang up holiday lights, snowfall flurries are spotted between class periods and winter break is marked on the calendar.

The holidays are approaching faster than ever, and places around town spread joy through Santa meet and greets. Whether your little siblings have a wish or you need some Holiday spirit, here are some last-minute places to experience Santa sightings before it is too late.

The Maritime Aquarium’s dive team will have Santa as a special guest most Saturdays and Sundays in December. Shark Diving Santa is used to allow kids to recognize the misconceptions of sharks by demonstrating that sharks aren’t killers by nature and can also join in on the holiday fun.

“Shark Diving Santa is a holiday tradition at the Aquarium,” Maritime Aquarium’s Associate Director of Communications Emily Lavin said. “He dives most Saturdays and Sundays in December at approximately 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.”

If you are looking for a picture with Santa, the SoNo Collection is hosting “Selfies with Santa” at Bloomingdale’s court from 12-6 p.m. on weekends, ending on Dec. 24. Additionally, Bass Pro Shops offers free pictures with Santa by reservation.

In all locations in Connecticut, Stew Leonard’s is hosting “Meet Santa Claus at Stew’s” on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. Staples substitute Bill Armstrong works at Stew Leonard’s as Santa. This tradition continues to bring the community’s holiday spirits together.

“When I was little I used to go to Stew Leonard’s to show my Christmas wishlist to Santa,” Sienna Sedlarick ’26 said. “It was always the best time.”