Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry

Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.
‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry

Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts EditorNovember 28, 2023
This+starting+slide+introduces+the+panelists+to+the+audience+and+prepares+them+to+begin+the+AI+Tea+Talk.+
Photo by Alice Frascella ’25
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.

The Westport Library held a talk about Artificial Intelligence on Nov. 5. Panelists included Yale University professor Luciano Floridi, Visual Artist Liz Leggett, Composer Brian Keane, Westport Public Schools Arts Coordinator Stephan Zimmerman and Co Chair and Moderator Shobani Mani. 

Before the discussion, artists displayed their work in a section of the library while explaining their opinions on AI and whether or not they incorporate it in their artwork. 

Rebecca Ross is an artist who doesn’t incorporate AI in her work because the creative process is a really important part of her work. 

“Instead of doing anything, instead of erasing anything, I cut it up and instead of doing anything more, I put it back together and I eliminated pieces and I added other things,” Ross said. “I think that’s where AI kind of stops.”

A presentation displays this book that AI helped finish; it is about eating a house. (Photo by Alice Frascella ’25)

Ross says she thinks it’s too easy to erase, hit control z or just restart entirely, when really it’s important to make something from what you have that actually looks good and is thought through.

When the discussion began, Liz Legget was first to talk about her views on AI as an artist. 

“It’s really just a tool to generate images, generate ideas,” Leggett said. 

She explained further that AI isn’t becoming something that is replacing the artist entirely. She says it is being used as a tool that may have problems, but it is similar to photoshop or even a camera.

This image was the outcome of AI creating a poster board with misspelled letters. (Photo by Alice Frascella ’25)

Another important subject was how art itself is taught in public schools here in Westport. Zimmerman explains that the public schools’ foundational skills are being taught and students are exploring mediums and personal voices through drawing, painting and working with clay. At the secondary levels, ethics begin to come into play and whether or not there is bias was questioned.

“Do they even know when they prompt something that they are seeing bias and lack of representation in that output? That’s a real issue,” Zimmerman said. 

The topic of school continuously came up during conversation.

“Photography came around, it didn’t eliminate drawing, it didn’t eliminate painting, we have 16 pottery wheels and every period of every day at staples high school those pottery wheels are spinning,” Zimmerman said. 

He explained how this hasn’t eliminated something humans have been doing for thousands of years and AI is just another way of creating.

Another main topic was what AI technology really is. 

If it’s just a medium and it moves you, does it matter who made it . I mean, if it makes you cry in a picture or a story does it really matter that AI did it or not.

— Local Graphic Artist Miggs Burroughs

“AI is an extension of human input,” Keane said. “AI has really been used to fleece people. It’s used to influence you to spend money on things and never has there been greater access due to technology and never has there been access to misinformation.” 

One of the more major and repeated topics was the authenticity and ethical dilemma of AI. 

“Something that is authentic is that it is what it says it is,” Floridi said.

Floridi doesn’t see AI as a threat because it can’t make the same outcome of a Picasso who revolutionized art when he first started. He also stated that we need to be very careful in thinking that AI creations will only be obvious when sometimes it’s difficult to tell. 

AI generates an image of First Select women Jennifer Tooker and makes her look like she is really talking. (Photo by Alice Frascella ’25)

“As we move, say, 10 years from now, it will be very challenging to say this is human made and this is not unless something regulation-wise happens,” Floridi said.

Keane’s interpretation of AI is that it is under human command and is not a sentient being.

“It’s more like a dog. You give it a set of instructions and it rolls over for you,” Keane said.

Keane also describes a recently acquired MoMA piece by an artist who downloaded all the work from the MoMA and made a work of everything that is missing. According to Keane, the MoMa piece is just a machine regurgitating things that were fed to it.

Another question raised is whether AI is or isn’t trustworthy.

“My opinion is I hope we don’t trust everything we see,” Local Graphic Artist Miggs Burroughs said. “We shouldn’t trust everything we read, we shouldn’t trust everything we see or hear; we should enjoy it but not trust it to the sense of oh my god he’s the greatest artist that ever lived until we find out on our own…”

Miggs talks about the importance of digging for information and although he doesn’t incorporate AI in his work, he thinks it’s fun to play around with and says he writes poems about praising the abilities of his cat. 

AI is used to generate music. (Photo by Alice Frascella ’25)

“If it’s just a medium and it moves you, does it matter who made it,” Burroughs said.  “I mean, if it makes you cry in a picture or a story does it really matter that AI did it or not.”

Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts Editor
Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy. Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done. “Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said. Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level. “I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”
