Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA

Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.

It’s Oct. 17 and you get a notification that feliciathegoat has posted on Instagram. “CHROMAKOPIA: october 28th.” Your Instagram feed is filled with reposts of this specific post, predictions and concept theories. That is, until kendricklamar posted “GNX,” also to his Instagram not even a month later.

Conversations in classrooms and lunch tables center around these posts and their future productions. These similar artists, as a result, have interconnected fandoms that interact and value their artistry in their music through their comparable ways of mixing storytelling.

As they both, musically, push creative boundaries, blend genres and experiment with sound in ways that challenge traditional hip-hop norms, they also, lyrically, focus on deep themes. Their ability to explore identity, societal issues and emotional struggles while controlling their artistic vision through visuals, production and storytelling has strengthened the bond between their fan bases.

On Oct. 28, Tyler the Creator did, in fact, release his eighth studio album, “Chromakopia,” and on Nov. 22, Kendrick Lamar followed suit by releasing his sixth studio album, “GNX.” Both albums seamlessly blend genres like hip-hop, R&B and rap while exploring themes of resilience and overcoming adversity, as heard in tracks such as “Reincarnated” from “GNX” and “Take Your Mask Off” from “Chromakopia.”

Additionally, they delve into personal and emotional vulnerability, exemplified by Kendrick’s introspective “Man at the Garden” and Tyler’s dynamic “Tomorrow.” These albums highlight each artist’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries while delivering profound storytelling.

“Chromakopia is an album where Tyler delves deeper into himself, his morals and his issues that he has in his life,” West Patterson ’25 said. “It feels like an emotional peak for him across his entire discography. GNX is a different project.”

Patterson is also a fan of Kendrick Lamar and his ability to capture his vulnerability through his personal experiences and struggles.

“I feel like this album is kind of like a victory lap, where he is just having fun, making it good and easy to comprehend music,” Patterson said.

Separately, Tyler the Creator and Kendrick Lamar have built storylines of their own, as demonstrated through their evolving albums and chronological discographies. Focusing on Tyler, his sixth studio album, “IGOR”, and his most recent work, “Chromakopia,” both showcase distinct yet interconnected stages of his character and musical development. These albums explore identity and emotional growth through genre-blending styles and deeply personal narratives.

“I kinda see that they have similarities because both of the albums talk about his experiences as a young man,” KJ Thomas ’25 said. “The only difference is that ‘IGOR’ talks about him in the romantic and external sense while ‘Chromakopia’ talks about him maturing and learning through his life.”

In contrast, Kendrick Lamar brings back themes from his previous works, particularly “good kid, m.A.A.d city” and “DAMN,” in his latest album “GNX.” Tracks such as “Luther,” “Gloria” and “The Heart Pt. 6” resurface the emotional depth and cultural introspection that have been central to Lamar’s discography.

“I think Kendrick’s old music is a bit better; like the songs “Loyalty,” “sing about me,” “I’m dying of thirst,” “the heart part 5,” “Father time,” “real,” “count me out” etc,” Ocean Bansak ’25 said. “But some songs I love from [GNX] are “luther,” “Gloria” and “the heart pt. 6,” since they all discuss topics like growth, trust, personal struggles and healing, which I can relate to”

Both Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator channel their personal experiences into their work, forming artist-listener connections. By examining their music, the differences in their approaches and the strengths of each artist come into focus.

“I think that Kendrick’s music centers more around storytelling in his lyrics. He uses his lyricism to create messages tackling social issues,” Stella Weinbrenner ’25 said. “On the other hand, Tyler focuses more on using music as an outlet to showcase his creativity and be experimental with his beats and lyrics.”