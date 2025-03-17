Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.
Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Tate McRae's 'So Close To What' Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students

Poppy Harrington ’25, Social Media Manager March 17, 2025
Poppy Harrington ’25
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.

Rising pop star Tate McRae released her third studio album, “So Close To What,” on Friday, Feb. 21. The album, featuring 15 tracks with a total runtime of 42 minutes, delves into themes of heartbreak, self-discovery and the complexities of young adulthood. 

McRae collaborated with several well-known artists on this project, including Flo Milli on “bloodonmyhands” and her boyfriend, Kid Laroi, on “I Know Love.” The album also features actress Sydney Sweeney, who delivers a spoken-word introduction on the opening track, “Miss Possessive.”

According to Vulture, McRae’s experience working and recording with The Kid Laroi for the first time was both exciting and nerve-wracking. 

“It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously,” McRae said. “You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” McRae discussed how the album was leaked online five weeks before its official release. In response, she decided to drop additional songs, giving fans even more to look forward to. She also shared how Sydney Sweeney ended up contributing to the album’s introduction.

“Glen Powell, who I do Pilates with sometimes, just connected [us]. Sydney was such a legend. She just sent me like 10 versions of this little, like, voice-memo thing, and it was like three days before the release,” McRae said. 

Despite the leak, “So Close To What” has been a massive success, earning McRae her first No. 1 in the United States. The album dominated the charts, making her the top female artist of the week and achieving the biggest opening numbers for a female artist this year. 

According to Variety, Tate McRae’s “So Close To What,” achieved 137 million streams, marking the biggest streaming week of her career, along with 71,000 album sales, a personal best. In total, the album accumulated 177,000 equivalent album units, making it the largest debut for a female artist since Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” which opened with 362,000 units in September.

For many students at Staples, McRae’s album has been a standout release, resonating with fans who have followed her journey from the start. 

“Personally, I love Tate McRae’s new album “So Close To What” and definitely think it’s her best so far, ” Bridget Menninger ’25 said. “It’s so unique, and I think compared to her first album, it really shows how she has grown as an artist. I have it on repeat all the time.”

Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
The future of westport is one infected with chain restaurants.
Westport: A town infected by corporate America 
Extracurricular activities are super important for curating a healthy lifestyle. This is me rowing at Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, FL. (Photo contributed by Row2k).
Everyone wants to be healthy, but no one wants to do the work to get there
Everyone has a different concert preference, whether they like standing room only, designated seats, high energy crowds or smaller intimate crowds, there are many options to cater to each genre. (Graphic by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Picture contributed by Jordyn Goldshore ’23 --- upperclassmen one act directors gathered to chose their cast and play.
Staples Players work on their one acts amidst ‘Twelfth Night'
“Daisy Jones and the Six” is a television show released on Amazon Prime based off of the book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid in 2019. The television show provides insight to many hard hitting topics such as addiction and discrimination against women during the time. The show features music performed by the band in the show on an album called “Aurora” that is available on all streaming platforms.
‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ takes on fresh perspective of old stories
The Grammy awards continue to reward performers who audiences agree shouldn’t have won their respective trophies. Additionally, the voting system for this award show is elusive and many people are starting to question if the unknown judges are qualified to make these decisions on music’s biggest night.
Grammy awards prove ineffective, fail to reward true success
Poppy Harrington '25
Poppy Harrington ’25, Social Media Manager
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 is dedicated to something most teens can relate to– social media — but not how you might think. Harrington fuels her social media-entwined career with a passion for sharing news. “I think it’s cool, using Social Media to get attention from high schoolers and people that are (often) on their phones,” Harrington said.  Harrington’s now in her third year in Inklings, still carrying a love of English with her. “I like to read and write, and I wanted to get better at both of those things,” Harrington said. “Journalism was a good class for me.”   