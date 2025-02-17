Join the discussion.

Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences

February 17, 2025
Everyone has a different concert preference, whether they like standing room only, designated seats, high energy crowds or smaller intimate crowds, there are many options to cater to each genre. (Graphic by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)

Bright lights flash, music blasts, an energetic crowd screams and your favorite artist is onstage. What could be better? Lots of big artists are going on tour this year and releasing new music, so here’s what you need to know to select which concert might be the most worthwhile to attend. 

 

Dua Lipa: “Radical Optimism Tour”

Dua Lipa’s tour began in November of 2024 and will conclude in October of 2025. This is her third tour presenting her third studio album “Radical Optimism.” It features her songs “Illusion,” “Houdini” and “Training Season,” and it further features more of her hits including “One Kiss,” “Love Again” and “Dance the night.” Reviews for her present and previous tours are nothing but spectacular. Dua Lipa is a 10-time Grammy nominee and three-time winner. This tour is perfect for anyone wanting to experience high energy pop music live. Dua Lipa’s closest concert will be at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 17, 18, 20 and 21. Prices start at around $200.

 

 

Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Beyoncé holds more Grammys than any other artist, with her most recent win of Album of the Year bringing her total to 35. On this tour, she will perform her newest album, “Cowboy Carter,” with songs “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Jolene” and “Tyrant.” The tour will begin in April and conclude in June with 22 shows and display her hip-hop R&B music genre. She will be playing at Metlife stadium in New Jersey on May 22, 24, 25, 28 and 29, and general sale for the tour begins Feb. 14.

 

This photo is from the Weeknd’s After Hours ’Til Dawn tour in 2022. Large exciting crowds, bright lights and loud music created an energy unlike any other.

 

The Weeknd: ”After Hours ’til Dawn Tour”

The Weeknd’s branding revolves around his newly completed trilogy, “After Hours,” “Dawn FM” and “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” This tour will last between May and September, with shows in both America and Canada. This tour also may be the artist’s final tour under his stage name of “The Weeknd.” 

In a 2024 interview with Variety Magazine, he said, “For me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now.” 

So, if you’re looking to experience an R&B pop concert, this may be the last chance for a while to see the Weeknd (and speaking as someone who saw him perform in 2022, it is worth the money). The Weeknd will be playing at nearby stadiums including Metlife stadium on June 5, 6 and 7, and at Gillette stadium on June 10 and 11. Tickets start around $102. 

 

The Weeknd’s last concert from 2022 featured his album “Dawn FM” as well as some of his other popular songs. (Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)

 

Katy Perry: “The Lifetimes Tour” 

In honor of her 17th studio album, “143,” Katy Perry will begin “The Lifetimes Tour” in April and conclude in November. This is Perry’s first tour in America in seven years since “Witness: The Tour” in 2017. Perry says “The Lifetimes Tour” will incorporate the journey she’s embarked on over the past 17 years of her music, promising “California Gurls,” “Dark Horse,” “Firework” and “Roar,” as well as hits from her newest album “Woman’s World” and “Wonder.” Katy Perry will be playing at nearby venues Madison Square Garden on Aug. 11 and TD Garden on Aug. 8, ticket prices start around $126.

Bianca Mastocciolo '26
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 