Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over

Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
Italian teacher Luisa D’Amore shares her favorite Italian songs she plays for students
Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl”, released on Oct. 3, is already one of her most talked about achievements, but not for the usual reasons. 

Known for reinventing herself with each release, and this time she went for a flashy, dramatic look inspired by vintage Vegas, cabaret and old Hollywood. The result? A bold pop album covered in sequins, satire and emotion. 

But not everyone is applauding. The album has caused mixed emotions from fans and critics. While some are celebrating Swift’s return to the music world, others say the album feels uneven, confusing and dramatic.

“When I first listened to it, I was really excited about the showgirl theme,” Riley Sklar ’26 said. “But some songs didn’t really hit the way I expected. It felt like she was trying too hard to be flashy instead of emotional.”

Many students at Staples have been debating whether the album lives up to the hype surrounding its glamorous visuals and marketing. The promotional campaign featured eye-catching teasers, a Google-powered scavenger hunt and even some controversy over AI-generated art used in ads.

“I was confused when I found out some of the promo stuff was AI-made,” Blake Gutman ’27 said. “Taylor has always been about authenticity, so that felt a little off to me”

Not all reviews from the new album are negative. For some people, “The Life of a Showgirl” is a refreshing, bold change that shows Swift experimenting with new sounds and themes.

“I love the theatrical vibe. It’s like she’s inviting us backstage into her life,” Avery Nissenson ’28 said. “Even if some lyrics feel less personal, the production and style make it fun to listen to.”

While some fans are still listening to the album on repeat, others say it feels like style over substance, a glittery concept that doesn’t deliver any emotion.

“I think people expected another ‘Folklore’ or ‘Reputation’ album, something more raw,” Emmy Beck ’28 said. “But this one feels like it’s performing emotion rather than expressing it.”

Love it or not, “The Life of a Showgirl” has done exactly what Swift’s albums frequently do: spark conversation. Whether she’s singing from the heart or hiding behind the stage, Taylor Swift knows exactly how to keep the world talking.

About the Contributor
Georgia Allen ’28
Georgia Allen ’28, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Georgia Allen ’28 is no stranger to using her voice for change. As vice president of the Pink Aid club, she helps provide financial support for those with breast cancer.  “[Growing up], my mom helped with a lot of the fundraisers [for Pink Aid] and helped set up the events, so she got me into it,” Allen said.  Allen’s drive to make a difference, partnered with a love for storytelling, has taken her to journalism. “I write, and I read a lot,” Allen said. “I joined Inklings because I read the papers before I came, and it seemed really interesting.”
