Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over

Creative Commons The rating of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl”, released on Oct. 3, is already one of her most talked about achievements, but not for the usual reasons.

Known for reinventing herself with each release, and this time she went for a flashy, dramatic look inspired by vintage Vegas, cabaret and old Hollywood. The result? A bold pop album covered in sequins, satire and emotion.

But not everyone is applauding. The album has caused mixed emotions from fans and critics. While some are celebrating Swift’s return to the music world, others say the album feels uneven, confusing and dramatic.

“When I first listened to it, I was really excited about the showgirl theme,” Riley Sklar ’26 said. “But some songs didn’t really hit the way I expected. It felt like she was trying too hard to be flashy instead of emotional.”

Many students at Staples have been debating whether the album lives up to the hype surrounding its glamorous visuals and marketing. The promotional campaign featured eye-catching teasers, a Google-powered scavenger hunt and even some controversy over AI-generated art used in ads. “ I love the theatrical vibe. It’s like she’s inviting us backstage into her life,” — Avery Nissenson ’28

“I was confused when I found out some of the promo stuff was AI-made,” Blake Gutman ’27 said. “Taylor has always been about authenticity, so that felt a little off to me”

Not all reviews from the new album are negative. For some people, “The Life of a Showgirl” is a refreshing, bold change that shows Swift experimenting with new sounds and themes.

“I love the theatrical vibe. It’s like she’s inviting us backstage into her life,” Avery Nissenson ’28 said. “Even if some lyrics feel less personal, the production and style make it fun to listen to.”

While some fans are still listening to the album on repeat, others say it feels like style over substance, a glittery concept that doesn’t deliver any emotion.

“I think people expected another ‘Folklore’ or ‘Reputation’ album, something more raw,” Emmy Beck ’28 said. “But this one feels like it’s performing emotion rather than expressing it.”

Love it or not, “The Life of a Showgirl” has done exactly what Swift’s albums frequently do: spark conversation. Whether she’s singing from the heart or hiding behind the stage, Taylor Swift knows exactly how to keep the world talking.