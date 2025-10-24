Subscribe
Categories:

Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate

Byline photo of Bailey Lillvis ’27
Bailey Lillvis '27, Paper EditorOctober 24, 2025
creative commons
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.

The NFL announced on Sept. 28 that Bad Bunny will be the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bad Bunny, born in Puerto Rico and a U.S. citizen by virtue of that territory’s status, primarily sings in Spanish and has a massive global following. However, this selection has been met with both praise and criticism alike.

Within hours of the announcement, figures across right-wing media and politics were quick to condemn the choice, many questioning whether someone who sings in Spanish should take the center stage for a national tradition. 

“I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing this,” President Donald Trump said. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny has vocalized his support for immigrant rights, has criticized the ICE enforcement and has made comments about inequality in America. This past year, he omitted all U.S. mainland dates from his tour, in fear of immigration raids targeting his fans. In response, Republicans have threatened ICE enforcement presence at this year’s Super Bowl.

“We’ll be all over that place,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, indicating that only “law-abiding Americans who love this country” should be in attendance. 

“I think people are upset because of ignorance,” Joey Vazquez ’27 said. “Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and a lot of people forget that.”

At Staples, this controversy has begun discussions about what it truly means to be an American and how cultural representation plays a role in national events. For some students, it has led to reflection on how immigrant communities contribute to American culture.

 “I think the Super Bowl should represent everyone who watches it, not just one version of what an American is,” Hayley Epstein ’27 said.

In early October, Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk’s foundation, announced that they would be airing a rival performance during the same halftime window that Bad Bunny has, titled the “All American Halftime Show.” 

“Faith, Family & Freedom” is what the organization’s website states it will be celebrating but the events and performers have yet to be announced. Along with this announcement, their website gives viewers the option to fill out what they would like to see performed at their halftime show, with options such as worship, Americana and “Anything in English.”

While this event has been met with both backlash and support from all over the country, it seems that Bad Bunny may be above it all. During his time hosting SNL on Oct. 4, he delivered many thank you’s to his fans and the Latin American community for their impact on the U.S. in Spanish.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said,” Bad Bunny said in English. “You have four months to learn.”

Bailey Lillvis ’27
Bailey Lillvis ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Bailey Lillvis ’27 indulges herself in various high school extracurricular activities, trying to maximize her high school experience. From Orphenians to Inklings, each activity grants her skills that she uses daily. Lillvis loves the feeling of community and camaraderie, both of which she gets in her extracurriculars.  “It felt cool to be involved in such tight-knit communities simultaneously,” Lillvis said.  Lillvis took journalism because of her passion for English. She now takes multiple English courses at Staples, including various AP classes.   “I felt like,” Lillvis said, “honestly, [English] was my strong suit compared to STEM classes.” 
