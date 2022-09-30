Annual Lobster Fest celebrates transition from summer to fall

Paige Miller '24, Paper News Editor|September 30, 2022

The+event+serves+either+two+fresh+Maine+lobsters+or+a+14+oz.+New+York+strip+steak%2C+corn%2C+coleslaw%2C+bread+and+butter%2C+potato+salad+and+beverages.

Photo by Paige Miller '24

The event serves either two fresh Maine lobsters or a 14 oz. New York strip steak, corn, coleslaw, bread and butter, potato salad and beverages.

Annual Lobsterfest celebrates transition from summer to fall