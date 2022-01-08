Outdoor winter activities stop seasonal boredom

Audrey Kercher ’23, Web Arts Editor|January 8, 2022
Photo by Audrey Kercher '23
Ice skating is one of the activities that can be done outside during the winter. It is a great way to stay active while also enjoying the cool climate.
Photostory
