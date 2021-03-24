Lemon bars make perfect treat for spring

Lemon+bars+are+easy+and+quick+to+make.+They+are+perfect+for+the+spring+because+of+their+light+and+refreshing+taste+and+sunny+color.%0A

Photo by Audrey Kercher ’23

Lemon bars are easy and quick to make. They are perfect for the spring because of their light and refreshing taste and sunny color.

Audrey Kercher ’23, Staff Writer
March 24, 2021

Lemon bars make perfect treat for spring

Related Stories
Just because you’re trying to eat healthy doesn’t mean you have to avoid dessert entirely. These delicious chocolate and peanut butter bars are the desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth but won’t make you go over your calorie count.
Layered chocolate and peanut butter bars; a healthier dessert to prepare for cheat days
A fun and delicious Halloween recipe for all to enjoy this holiday weekend.
Spookily-sweet blondie bars; best halloween themed treat
Pumpkin bars are the perfect fall treat to share with friends and family.
Pumpkin bars boost fall spirit
The Staples cafeteria offers a wide variety of nutrition bars such as Nature Valley bars, Cliff bars and Chewy bars. These bars are loved by Staples students as quick snacks before a test or sports practice.
Staples' wide variety of bars satisfies students