Pros and Cons surround Staples new phone policy

These phone cubbies are where phones are expected to be placed during class. The colors appeal to young children and look like something you’d find in a kindergarten, not a high school.

Many students and teachers have strong opinions surrounding the new policy regarding the use of personal cellphones in class. In an email sent to all students on Aug. 26 by Principal Stafford Thomas, students were informed that phones were not to be used during class. This has stirred up controversy at Staples. I believe there are pros and cons pertaining to the policy.

The pros seem clearer than the cons. Many students end up going on their phones during class, and as a result, they aren’t clear on the teacher’s directions for the day. Students may mean no harm, but phones can be highly distracting, preventing us from doing what we are supposed to be doing: learning. Class can be boring, but high school is very important when it comes to our future, as our academic experiences open up more opportunities for students. Principal Thomas uses this as support in his email, stating that limiting phone usage will allow students to be more engaged in class, limit bullying via text, reduce procrastination surrounding assignments and will allow students to be less dependent on electronics. I believe these are all fair points, and I agree to an extent. However, an argument can be made against these reasons.

“ We are young adults, this is something that should be implemented in middle school. A good amount of the student body can operate cars and legally be paid; do we really need to be treated like kindergarteners?” — Matthew Saw '23

Teenagers will always find a way to be distracted; that’s what teens do. If the school removes phones, students will just find something else to do to avoid boredom, for example, laptops. Most teachers don’t realize that students can still message each other through their laptops and bullying will barely be limited. We are still very much dependent on electronics because almost every class requires the use of a laptop, which has access to the entire internet: the embodiment of distractions for our generation. This policy will not limit students for long, because students are devoted to finding entertainment. Getting rid of phones will force us to find an alternative form of entertainment.

Another con is that it is degrading. We are young adults, this is something that should be implemented in middle school. A good amount of the student body can operate cars and legally be paid; do we really need to be treated like kindergarteners? Teenagers don’t make the best decisions, but it’s insulting to think that we can’t even handle being away from our phones. We are at an age where we can exercise self control, there’s no need to treat us like children.

The phone policy is a very gray area, as both sides can make a good argument. I find myself in the middle because while phones do distract us from learning, limiting usage will not do much to help. There has to be another solution.