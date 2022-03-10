Staples library fails as efficient work space 

Talia Moskowitz ’24 tries to focus in the Staples library, but finds it to be distracting and loud.

As Staples students, our workloads are sometimes overwhelming. However, the stress from school can be relieved by just a simple solution: getting it done. But wait, not in the hallway; that’s too noisy. Not in the cafeteria either; that’s too crowded. The library seems like it would be the perfect solution to solve the schoolwork predicament, but alas, it’s just too loud.

Picture this, you walk into the library during your free period expecting to be able to efficiently work on your latest paper, project or homework. Instead, it is packed with students contributing to a harsh and steady murmur from wall to wall. While students should be free to go most places during free time, the library should primarily be for people doing work.

The majority of students at Staples have after-school sports and activities which occupy many of the hours after school and many students hope to, or even rely on, accomplishing their work in school. Additionally, several students find more motivation when working in school than at home, and wish to utilize their school hours to productively execute their assignments.

“ There are so many locations for students to socialize, but there is no quiet place suited for studying.” — Jolie Gefen ’24

Those who want to talk or socialize should meet at a table in one of the hallways, go to the cafeteria, or elsewhere in the building. There are so many locations for students to socialize, but there is no quiet place suited for studying.

Staples has a large population of students that each tackles their own, individual workload. There must be an available and orderly place for students to get this work done that is away from noisy socializations.

Students should be able to complete their work in a productive, and efficient manner while at school. The Staples library should serve as a place to accommodate all students who strive to get their work done during school hours, not as a social location that promotes an unfit working environment.