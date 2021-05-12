It’s not too late to come together: Seniors should unite

Chanting in the back of trucks and on top of jeeps during Motorcade is a beloved tradition at Staples High School. But, of course, during this year of COVID-19, our senior class was the first to be denied a motorcade.

But that only motivated our grade to get organized. We weren’t going to let something we had been looking forward to for three years slip away. So, we put together a makeshift motorcade before the boys’ lacrosse season ended. It may not have been up to par with the motorcades of the past, but it was a motorcade nonetheless.

When we arrived at the beach to meet before the motorcade parade, it felt like the first time all year our grade was able to unite as one. Due to cohorts, divided lunch waves, two different prom nights and full online students, we have yet to have the chance to all come together.

“ Looking around at the crowd gathered at Compo Beach, I felt proud to be a part of such an amazing group of people.” — Charlotte Smith '21

As Superfan captain, I played a big role in the organization of the motorcade. I worked hard to make it possible for my classmates to have some sort of normalcy before our year ended. Finally getting to hug people I had not seen in months made it all feel worth it. It was one of the first senior events we got to all share together, and it made me realize that we need to come together even more while we still can.

This is the energy everyone needs to have for this last week of school and throughout internships. Due to the circumstance of this unlucky year, we have to work extra hard to make these events possible. Motorcade proved how special of a grade we are, and we can still leave our mark on Staples.