Staples library display incites community response at BOE meeting

On Oct. 3, a Board of Education meeting was held regarding the status of several books containing LGBTQIA+ and sexual content. These books were debated on by several members of the Westport community.

Nine Westport residents spoke on the controversy surrounding Staples High School (SHS) Library’s Banned Books Week display during the public comment section of the Westport Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Oct. 3. Some attendees sought to challenge the books featured in the display, especially “This Book is Gay,” “Lawn Boy” and the graphic novel “Genderqueer.”

The BOE’s public comment differs from an official appeal to the BOE. Such an appeal would require completion up to step nine of a 10-step process to challenge materials.

So, while the district has received nine formal challenges to eight of the books on display—including one challenge to all books on the display—none of the challengers have taken step two of the procedure, which is to reach out to talk in-person with the Staples library media specialists. While public comment is allowed during BOE meetings, the BOE is meant to review challenged materials only upon reaching step nine of the process.

“I’m still waiting on an official challenge,” SHS Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Each BOE meeting begins with 15 minutes allotted for public comment, in which residents can discuss issues not on the agenda. The residents speaking against the books expressed discomfort and displeasure that these books, which contain sexually explicit scenes and information, were available in the SHS library and advertised by the Banned Books Week display.

One of the books in contention, “This Book is Gay,” includes guidance in navigating sexual encounters in the LGBTQIA+ community, and includes an explanation that the book’s purpose is to provide a same-sex version of the sex education taught in schools, including explicit diagrams with the intent to educate. This section begins with a content warning for younger readings and anyone who may feel uncomfortable.

A second book on display, “Genderqueer,” contains images of an adult discovering aspects of their sexuality. The graphic novel is a coming-of-age memoir.

One parent, Camilo Riano, referenced that “Genderqueer,” contained images of an adult sexually touching a child. Inklings confirmed that the book does depict an adult and minor engaging in a sexual act in reference to content in the classic Greek text “Plato’s Symposium.” The context for the scene is an imagined teenage fantasy and does not discuss themes of nor promote pedophilia.

Other residents were concerned about the active role librarians played in distributing these materials to the student body.

“It’s now one thing to have books available. It’s another to market them so aggressively,” Westport parent Alma Sarelli said. “I’m not saying this because some of these books may address the perspective of one sexual orientation or another. I’m saying this because a school is not the same thing as a commercial or adult bookstore.”

A smaller number of Westport residents approached the podium to speak in favor of the Banned Books Week display.

Parent Brian McGunagle, President and founder of Westport PRIDE, a community group for LGBTQIA+ people and allies, stated that he only spoke on behalf of himself and not for any organization.

“It is very important for our children to be exposed to different lifestyles and ways of life,” McGunagle said.

Ultimately, the Chair adjourned the public comment section with a recess from the meeting after a board member spoke out of turn multiple times and a community member questioned the presence and legitimacy of this Inklings reporter covering the events of the meeting.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

At the start of the general meeting, BOE Vice Chair Liz Heyer noted increased questions and concerns over certain books in the SHS library and sought to add an agenda item to publicly discuss the “treatment of materials in our school library that encourage harmful and unsafe behavior.” The motion fell short of the two-thirds vote needed to pass.

“Avoiding public discussion can often escalate an issue unnecessarily,” Heyer said. “I felt it was important to address the issue being raised by the community members we represent and to signal to the community that some Board members did feel strongly about discussing the issue.”

Adding the item would mean both BOE members and public attendees would have been able to engage in discussion over the Banned Books Week display. Without an agenda item, BOE members are prohibited from discussing a topic.

Phillips voted against the motion, explaining that the BOE was only made aware of the controversy less than a week before the general meeting and he felt unprepared to publicly comment. In addition, he said the BOE only received 10-13 emails on the subject, mentioning how past issues have attracted many more emails, and thus, warranted the primary focus of the Board.

“We have typically approached most agenda items with supporting documentation provided before a meeting,” Phillips said. “To better inform the board members as well as the public, and for a topic as sensitive as this one, I would have expected no less.”

The board remains divided on the issue, and, as of the writing of this article, banned books are not on the agenda for the next general meeting on Oct. 25.