Connecticut protests for abortion rights

Audrey Kercher ’23, Breaking News Manager|May 18, 2022

Pro-abortion+rights+protestors+gather+in+downtown+Westport+holding+signs+supporting+DefenDemocracy%E2%80%99s+cause+and+listening+to+speakers.

Photo Contributed by Tessa Moore ’22

Pro-abortion rights protestors gather in downtown Westport holding signs supporting DefenDemocracy’s cause and listening to speakers.

A pro-abortion rights rally was held in Westport on Sunday, May 8 and was attended by Westport and neighboring town residents in protest of the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion draft. The Roe v. Wade draft opinion was leaked on May 2, 2022 and has triggered various reactions, one of them being the pro-abortion rights protest.

“I attended the rally because I was appalled by the news about the Supreme Court’s pending decision and the consequences that it could have for so many women, and I wanted to do something about it,” Tessa Moore ’22  said.

Moore attended the rally that consisted of protestors holding signs with messages supporting the cause in downtown Westport. The rally allowed them to battle a nationwide issue together.

 

 

I think the protest brought people together and gave women a political platform to express their political frustration,”

— Ainsley Kugel ’24

, another attendee of the rally, said.

Connecticut elected officials spoke at the event, along with influential female speakers like Darcy Hicks, the founder of the activist group DefenDemocracy.

DefenDemocracy organized the rally in protest of the proposed Roe v. Wade decision, but have scheduled numerous protests working alongside legislation being created.

Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 5414 to keep Connecticut a safe haven state, protecting those who provide and receive abortions. 

Chloe Sarno ’23 attended the rally and despite legislation, thinks that people must still voice their opinions through their actions.

“I think it’s important to attend events and protests like this,” Sarno said, “because showing up means showing that you truly care about the issue at hand and what can be done to prevent it.”

Related Stories
Westport Democrat march brings local awareness to political involvement
Westport Democrat march brings local awareness to political involvement
The Stand with Ukraine Protest took place on Saturday, March 5, on the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge. If you would like to donate to the cause, consider donating to the Big Dreams Children Foundation, a local non-profit delivering supplies directly into Ukraine.
Stand with Ukraine Protest unifies Westporters, demonstrates solidarity
On Oct. 2, 2021, protestors gathered at the Westport bridge over the Saugatuck river to fight back against Texas Senate Bill 8. People came from neighboring Connecticut and New York towns.
Fairfield County protests Texas’s Senate Bill 8
In response to the Texas abortion ban and subsequent Supreme Court ruling, protesters yelled chants such as “my body, my choice” and “we won’t go back” throughout the rally.
Protesters for abortion rights gather on Saugatuck River Bridge