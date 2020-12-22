Students consider if in-person school is the best option

Jess Mysel ’23 has been struggling to focus while doing online school. Mysel is in the midst of moving houses with her family, therefore the constant activity going on around her is hard to focus with. Mysel, like many other Staples students, is desperate for in-person learning.

Jess Leon '22

Jess Leon ’22 and Charley Guthartz ’22
