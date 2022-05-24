Students reflect on productivity of connections

To increase participation, some connections classes use the twenty minutes to play games such as Scattergories. This fosters a playful environment, while utilizing the time in an entertaining way.

Photo by Meg Enquist '23

To increase participation, some connections classes use the twenty minutes to play games such as Scattergories. This fosters a playful environment, while utilizing the time in an entertaining way.

Related Stories
Pro-abortion rights protestors gather in downtown Westport holding signs supporting DefenDemocracy’s cause and listening to speakers.
Connecticut protests for abortion rights
According to US News, most of the schools within the top five are within the towns surrounding Staples High school and three of the five schools are public.
Staples High School ranks highly among other Connecticut schools
Student workload piles up as finals approach. Every class gives either a test or project to summarize months of material, and students are finding it hard to prepare so quickly after the end of break.
Rushed final exams schedule poses consequences
Inklings Wordle 5/23/22
Inklings' Wordle 5/23/22