Creative art project perfect for the summer

Image labeled for reuse from iStock
With summer right around the corner, it’s time to find a relaxing and fun activity; introducing altered books.
Charlotte Gurley ’23, Staff WriterJune 16, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/yqrs5rLYNI7xN/...
Read Next
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts
AP Studio Art students channel creativity, individuality for College Board exam
Broadcast
Hook’d on the Sound Opens at Compo Beach
Vaccine enables students to enjoy summer to the fullest
Students search for summer jobs in Westport
Watermelon salad stands out among summer snacks
Eased COVID-19 restrictions bring new environment to Staples
The Porch’s Grand opening brings together Westport community
Student Creation Market showcases entrepreneurs of Staples
Making DIY TikTok necklaces, a fun and cute summer craft
New CDC mask mandate gives business the freedom to decide
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.