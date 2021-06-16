Creative art project perfect for the summer

With+summer+right+around+the+corner%2C+it%E2%80%99s+time+to+find+a+relaxing+and+fun+activity%3B+introducing+altered+books.

Image labeled for reuse from iStock

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to find a relaxing and fun activity; introducing altered books.

Charlotte Gurley ’23, Staff Writer
June 16, 2021

Related Stories
Paige Toglia ’22 admires the work of her classmates after saying that much of her inspiration comes from conversations with them.
AP Studio Art students channel creativity, individuality for College Board exam
Annual Westport Fine Arts Festival unites community

https://spark.adobe.com/page/yqrs5rLYNI7xN/...

Ms. Iannetta and Ms. Simpson spent the last few weeks planning the show, creating fliers to promote the event and preparing all the pieces for exhibition in the hallway in front of the auditorium.
Pride art show encourages expression, inclusivity
The Staples Pops concert is the only live music performance of the 2020-2021 school year, taking place at the Levitt Pavilion on June 4 and 5.
Staples music department adjusts Pops concert, follows pandemic regulations