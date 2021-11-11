Seniors wait for college acceptances on stressful standby

The email from the Common App website is a familiar sight to most high school seniors, marking the submission of their college application(s). Most students can attest that it is both an exciting and stressful experience.

Time is ticking on the clock as seniors rush to complete and submit their applications for college. As the days grow shorter and colder, the levels of stress rise for the majority of high school seniors.

There is approximately a two to three month waiting period from when seniors submit their applications, to when they expect to hear back from colleges. This is one of the most stressful and intimidating periods of time for seniors, as the next step of their future lies in the hands of college admissions officers.

“Waiting for that email, wondering if you’re good enough, thinking about your chances of getting in after all that hard work,” Tim Poly ’22 said. “These are only a few of the thoughts that go through my mind when facing the college acceptance process.”

Blocking out the questions and fears is a difficult task, but also a common one.

“I just try not to think about it too much day to day. Of course you can’t avoid the constant questions of people asking you where you are going, but I try to keep a positive outlook,” Chloe Manna ’22 said.

Many Staples High School seniors have found ways to divert their attention to activities other than waiting for colleges to reply.

“The waiting just makes me more on edge because I just want to be done with this process already,”Jack Rosier ’22 said. “To deal with the stress, I go on runs a lot.”

While some students take to exercising to deal with stress, others take a different approach.

“I enjoy reading, so I use it as a way to take myself out of the stress of college applications,” Sarah Thomas ’22 said.

Moving into the holiday season also uplifts students’ spirit and brings a positive sense of optimism.

“I feel relieved now that I can focus on school without the added stress of college applications. I do feel worried that I won’t get into the school, however,” Amy Hogan ’22 said. “But now I want to enjoy November and the holiday season and when I am committed to college I will have that to look forward to.”