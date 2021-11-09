Juniors reflect on ways to manage stress

The+copious+amount+of+work+that+juniors+in+high+school+receive+can+often+create+a+stressful+learning+environment.

Photo by Julia Leitner ’23

The copious amount of work that juniors in high school receive can often create a stressful learning environment.

Margot Richlin ’23 Web Opinions Editor , Julia Leitner ’23 Web Sports Editor
November 9, 2021

The Counties Assemblies posted this update to all their social media platforms informing all juniors that the dance would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Julien attempts to organize grade-wide dance for juniors
Students with free periods are able to attend college information sessions, which is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate interest in a school. *Graphic is adapted for article usage, Naviance is not displayed on the Saturn app.
College visits demonstrate applied interest, neglects students without free periods
Traditional campus tours are still limited because of COVID-19 regulations, but schools like Washington University in St. Louis (above) are beginning to offer self-guided tours. Visitors are given maps, phone apps or instructions to take them around to staple landmarks on campus.
Pandemic college exploration proves insufficient
Many students struggle with the high workload, competition and resulting stress of hard classes. Two high-achieving students, Viveca Schreiner ’23 and Amy Hogan ’22, give their thoughts on how taking responsibility for your mindset can help to cope with stress.
High-achieving students discuss toxic environment, importance of mindset when managing stress