Washington, Connecticut transports fans to “Gilmore Girls” universe

Washington, Connecticut offers “Gilmore Girls” fans a glimpse into what life would be like in Stars Hollow, showcasing its businesses, history and camaraderie.

The 2000s hit show, “Gilmore Girls,” is set in the quaint, fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut–adored for its close-knit community, quirky businesses and New England charm. Although Stars Hollow does not exist outside of the “Gilmore Girls” universe, real Connecticut towns, like Washington, prove to bear a great resemblance to Stars Hollow, inviting fans to indulge in their “Gilmore Girls” fantasies.

The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, visited Washington while staying at the Mayflower Inn & Spa. Using the town as inspiration, Palladino then decided to use it as a starting point to develop a plot for a television series, birthing “Gilmore Girls.” The Mayflower Inn & Spa was paralleled in the “Gilmore Girls” universe as the Independence Inn, where Lorelai Gilmore–one of the main characters–works at the start of the show.