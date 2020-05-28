Connecticut reopening brings both worry and excitement

With Coronavirus slowing down in Connecticut, the state is slowly starting to work its way towards normalcy. Businesses are reopening. Restrictions are beginning to be lifted. People are starting to see each other in person more.

Connecticut residents have many differing opinions on the reopening of the state.

“I think that it will be good for the economy and it is good to ease back into normalcy,” Annagrace McManus ’21 said. “But, I think that it is a little premature and that it isn’t worth rushing into if we aren’t fully ready.”

On June 20, Phase Two of Governor Ned Lamont’s plans for reopening will allow non-essential businesses such as gyms, outdoor amusement parks, movie theaters, bowling alleys, pools and more to open.

Also on this date, restaurants will be allowed to have indoor dining and outdoor events of up to 50 people can commence. Phase Three doesn’t have a set date but is said to begin in late July. In Phase Three, businesses such as bars and indoor amusement parks and arcades will be opened and outdoor events of up to 100 people will be allowed.

“I think we of course need to slowly reopen, it just makes me fearful that we are opening too early and that it will introduce another wave,” Madeline Michalowski ’22 said.

Select restaurants, retail stores, offices and outdoor recreation facilities were allowed to open on May 20. On June 1, hair salons and barbershops will also be allowed to open and on June 22, summer day camps will open.

“I think that the state reopening is a test to see if we are capable of knowing the limits to going out,” Holly Lott ’21 said. “I think it will be good to reopen if we are all cautious and take our time and stick to a limit of people in certain areas […] taking precautions would be really effective.” “ “I think it will be good to reopen if we are all cautious and take our time and stick to a limit of people in certain areas […] taking precautions would be really effective.” — Holly Lott '21

Overall, worry for what’s to come in Connecticut is running high. Some people want the state to remain closed, while others want it to reopen for the sake of the people.