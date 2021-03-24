Hobbs explores unique art medium: Special Effects Makeup

Beatrice Hobbs ’23 poses for Instagram with one of her favorite looks, which is inspired by Tate, a character in “American Horror Story.”

Fake bruises and blood, floral displays and character-esque makeup are just some of the many Special Effects (SFX) makeup looks that have been posted via Instagram by Beatrice Hobbs ’23.

Since she received her first kit in 2018, Hobbs dove headfirst into the world of SFX and makeup usage.

“I’ve been around makeup and have been interested in it since I was a kid because my mom used to be a makeup artist,” Hobbs said. “Once I realized that all of the cuts, bruises and other wounds or effects in movies were made up, I knew I wanted to at least try to do [SFX makeup].”

Makeup is a less conventional medium of art, but Hobbs enjoys how it allows her to easily switch between different styles of SFX and cosmetics. For example, she has posted several pictures in which her makeup was inspired by “American Horror Story” and “Marvel,” her favorite show and movie franchises. In contrast to that, other SFX looks span from a variety of gore and horror looks to more conventional, glamorous makeup.

Social media has played a large part in Hobbs’ unique art and she hopes to use both Instagram and TikTok to continue to enjoy her hobby. She can be found on Instagram at @igobybea and on TikTok at @igobybea_05. Both friends and acquaintances follow her and have been very impressed by her work.

“It’s really cool what she does and seeing it on Instagram is awesome,” Gleb Syomichev ’23, a friend of Hobbs, said. “It’s a pretty unique skill and it’s really cool to see her try new things.”

On top of SFX, Hobbs is also currently interested in digital design and painting but feels that makeup is her favorite medium due to its flexibility. One day, she may focus on more eccentric and movie-based SFX, while the next day she may just apply mascara. The dual nature of cosmetics allows Hobbs to fully express herself on a daily basis.

“ With something like clothing, you can only put together so many outfits, but makeup is forever changing and you aren’t able to completely replicate another look, which makes it even more special,” Hobbs said. “In a sense, every makeup look is completely one-of-a-kind. That’s the beauty of it.” — Beatrice Hobbs '23

Makeup is a massively used art medium by people all over the world and can be used to fully express oneself. Hobbs’ makeup interests can be reflected by many teens at Staples: some have the same SFX interests while others may enjoy using cosmetics, though not to the same extent as her SFX makeup work.

“Makeup is a way for teens to express themselves and show the world who they are.” Isabelle Blend ’23 said, “I believe that the open nature of what people can create with makeup is as open as painting a picture: the opportunities are as grand as one’s imagination.”