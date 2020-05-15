NAV’s third studio album proves mediocre

Hip-hop artist NAV released his third studio album, “Good Intentions,” on May 8.

Overall, “Good Intentions” delivered to the extent I had expected it to. It was not the most innovative, amazing album I have heard, but it most definitely was not a failure. “Good Intentions” features 18 tracks and runs at just below 50 minutes.

To me, NAV has one of the most unique and calming voices in the industry. Because of this, I was very enthusiastic about his album. Although I can confidently say that some of the songs on the album I will not be listening to more than once, NAV succeeded in keeping the same chilled beat that much of his previous music has utilized.

The major downfall of this album was the similarity among tracks. When I listen to a hip-hop album, I like hearing variety throughout with elements that link them all together. In “Good Intentions,” songs seem to blend together–all sounding so similar that it is difficult to distinguish one from another. This did not completely destroy the album, though, because (thankfully) that monotone, homogenous sound is one that is pleasant to listen to when it comes to NAV’s style.

NAV saves himself through his features. No matter what he is working on, he always secures some of the most influential and talented artists to make appearances in his music. “Good Intentions” includes features from Young Thug, Future, Gunna, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. Not only do their parts enhance the quality of the album as a whole, but they also make the tracks they are featured on more popular.

Something I constantly look for in rap is emotions. While NAV isn’t necessarily known for including much sentiment in his songs, he does sing about his come-up story, which I really like listening to. He is obsessed with the riches he’s come about as a product of his success–jewelry, women, money and drugs–and he makes it clear that he does not think these assets would be possible without growing up in the shadows and constantly being overlooked.

There were tracks that I really enjoyed, including “She Hurtin,” “Run It Up,” “Proud of Me” and “Turks” have all secured spots on my current playlist.