A picture says 1000 words: guide to completing 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle

Emma Dantas '21, Staff Writer
April 27, 2020

A picture says 1000 words: guide to completing 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle

Related Stories
Games that flew through Staples

As seniors graduate high school in the most technological era to date, many look back on what techy trends have come and gone over their four years: s...

Wreckers Crush the Cards

On April 10 the Wreckers walked away with a well-deserved win. Nearly one year ago, on April 26,2011, the Staples boys lacrosse team was defeated b...