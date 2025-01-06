The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21

Rachel Olefson ’25 The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.

The Porch at Christie’s closed its doors on Dec. 21, 2024. According to an email sent out to customers Dec. 9, the restaurant and coffee shop was closing in order to allow its owners to focus on their other business, Sweet P Bakery, a non-profit which employs adults with disabilities.

“While we have loved every minute of sharing The Porch with the community, we opened [it] so we would have a place to sell Sweet P Bakery’s delicious baked goods,” restaurant owner Andrea Pecoriello said. “The Porch took on a life of its own and became a beloved place to gather for yummy food and we modeled kindness and inclusivity. We need to now concentrate our time and energy and resources on continuing to grow Sweet P Bakery.”

The Porch, located at 161 Cross Highway, has seen a number of different ownerships and name changes throughout the last few years. However, whether it was known as Chef’s Table, The Porch or simply Christies, it has always been revered by the Staples community.

“I’m going to miss The Porch because the workers there are incredibly kind and welcoming,” Piper Grove ’26 said. “They even know my name and my usual order, which makes every visit feel so personal. On top of that, the food is amazing. It’s the kind of place that makes you want to keep coming back, not just for the meals but for the people too.”

This closure won’t just affect Westport from an emotional and social standpoint. According to Project Equity, a consulting firm for small businesses, small businesses shutting down can have a major effect on local economies.

“Locally owned businesses circulate three times more money back into the local economy than absentee-owned firms or corporate chains,” PE said. “And local businesses are based on local relationships, fostering trust and civic engagement.”

Though it is closing, the impact The Porch has had on the Westport community will not be forgotten.