Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’

As the light dims and curtain closes, the magic of Christmas begins. Dancers flood on stage, snow falls, spotlights shine and a story of holiday magic is born.

“The Nutcracker”, hosted annually by the Westport Academy of Dance, will take place at Staples High School auditorium this year on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. The production marks the academy’s 43rd year performing the ballet, featuring talent from Staples’ very own dancers.

Among the performers is Eliza Gurley '25, who will take on the Prima role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“I started taking dance seriously pretty late, around 6th grade, and I started ‘Nutcracker’ in eighth grade as a flower,” Gurley said.

Gurley dedicates at least an hour and a half each day to practice, including additional studio time outside of scheduled rehearsals.

Her role requires her to dance for nearly 12 minutes straight, a challenge she prepares for diligently. The first section is the “Pas de Deux” where the sugar plum fairy and cavalier dance together.

“What I’ve been doing in rehearsal is running my variation over and over again so my body is used to the exhaustion so that when I perform it’s easier,” Gurley said.

Many of these dancers have performed in this show for many years, making the show full of childhood memories and holiday nostalgia. Alexa Beyda ’27 has been in “The Nutcracker” since she was in second grade.

“To me, whenever ‘Nutcracker’ rolls around, my brain automatically has been taught to switch into full holiday mode because I am spending a lot of time with my dance friends, who are like my family,” Beyda said. “The music played throughout the show is similar to music played around the holiday season, so we all get into our holiday spirit because of that.”

The show not only requires dedicated dancers, but also other crews that make the performance possible.

“The amount of work that goes into the show is extreme and honestly can’t even be described because it comes from not only the dancers, but the costume, props, lighting and all of the other crews as well,” Beyda said.

Preparing for “The Nutcracker” is not an easy task, but for many dancers the performance is a way to share their dedication and holiday spirit with the community.

“Especially this year, ‘The Nutcracker’ is a way for me to perform a role that showcases the hard work and effort I put into ballet,” Gurley said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come along in this journey.”

