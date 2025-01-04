Westport Responds to swatting incident at Greens Farms Elementary School

Lily Rimm ’25 Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” following a sweating threat originating from the Veterans Suicide Hotline on Dec. 13.

Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” after a threatening text allegedly targeting the school was received on Dec. 13. This suspected case of “swatting,” a false report to emergency services, was thoroughly investigated by the Westport Police Department and soon labeled as “not valid.” Yet, safety precautions were still kept in place to ensure the trust and confidence of the school community.

“I arrived at [the Greens Farms Elementary School] shortly after the call was made and was greeted by 6 officers, including the Deputy Chief,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in a statement. “Additional officers were assigned across the entire school district for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

The threat was reported at approximately 1:15 p.m. through the Veterans Suicide Hotline. It quickly became clear that this was not an isolated event —- four other Connecticut schools received similar false reports. For many Westporters, this event raised concerns about safety, and the vulnerability of students.

“It’s really scary to think about this because I have a little sister who went here,” Bridget Menninger ’25 said. “These kids are so little and for this to happen can be really scary for both the kids and their families who can get especially worried.”

This threat has emphasized the necessity of taking proactive measures when approaching school safety. Westport’s partnerships between the police department and the schools work to create an environment where children can focus on learning without fear.