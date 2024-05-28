Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests

Staff Writer Alexis Jacobs ’26 is extremely passionate about dance and its community, which is what initially brought her to enroll in Advanced Journalism.

“I love the environment at dance and how we all support each other and grow together,” Jacobs said. “That’s why I chose to join Inklings; it’s a similar community.”

Ultimately, Jacobs’ love for writing, as well as her blooming passion for journalism, is what drove her to join Inklings.

“I really like to write,” Jacobs said. “This class gives me the freedom to write about what I’m passionate about and share my thoughts with the school.”