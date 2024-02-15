Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion

Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy.

Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done.

“Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said.

Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level.

“I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”