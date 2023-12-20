Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts

Web Features Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 knows how to commit to a passion, whether it be journalism or sports.

“I swim competitively” Olasewere said, doing “mostly sprint events like 50 free or 100 free,” and she first learned to swim at only 18 months old.

Perhaps journalism might be a passion she commits to as well, as she wishes to bring to light “a lot of the interesting things and events and issues happening in our community,” she said. She also feels that many are “not as known or not as public, so I wanted to bring that to attention.”