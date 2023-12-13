Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations

Sophie Smith ’26 is excited to enter her first year of Inklings as a paper sports editor. She was interested in joining Inklings due to her love for reading and English. “I enjoy reading and I believe English is my strong subject,” Smith said. Another interest for Smith is being a leader of Peter's Heart Club.. “My grandfather has a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable children in Uganda, ” Smith said. “I went to Uganda this summer and I am starting a club to raise money”
Staff Writer Alexis Jacobs ’26 is extremely passionate about dance and its community, which is what initially brought her to enroll in Advanced Journalism. “I love the environment at dance and how we all support each other and grow together,” Jacobs said. “That’s why I chose to join Inklings; it’s a similar community.” Ultimately, Jacobs’ love for writing, as well as her blooming passion for journalism, is what drove her to join Inklings. “I really like to write,” Jacobs said. “This class gives me the freedom to write about what I’m passionate about and share my thoughts with the school.”