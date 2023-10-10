Individual ‘Roman Empires’ reveal character, personality

Web Opinions Editor Liora Perkins ’25 maintains a hectic schedule; juggling her dedication to Inklings, academics and dance. Perkins thrives best in her hectic routine. For as long as Perkins can remember, she has been a dancer. "I love dancing because of its great environment and community," Perkins said. Similar to dance, Inklings have given Perkins a strong sense of community and passion. According to her, common interests create the strongest communities. She enjoys working with opinion pieces and reading people's viewpoints. “I like the freedom Inklings gives me,” Perkins said. “I write about what I am interested in.”
Paper Arts Editor Addison Coughlin ’25 took her sister by surprise, unexpectedly becoming a part of Inklings. “I do love my sister, but I want to take my own path which led to me joining Inklings,” Coughlin said. Coughlin feels she's been exposed to a good community within Inklings. She loves writing, feeling it comes naturally to her. The same applies with her track performance as a high-jump athlete, who was once skeptical of her amazing capabilities. “I'm really looking forward to the upcoming track season,” Coughlin said. “Hopefully I'll be able to clear new height and reach new levels.”