Winter sports captains embark on new season with high hopes

Winter+sports+captains+prepare+for+their+final+season+with+their+team.

Graphic by Julia Leitner ’23

Winter sports captains prepare for their final season with their team.

Related Stories
Annam Olasewere ’25 participated in the USA Swimming National Select Camp in order to improve her mindset both in and out of the pool.
Annam Olasewere makes a splash at USA Swimming National Select Camp
Members of the skate club meet with a representative of The Skatepark Project via zoom to discuss skating.
Skaters, non-skaters roll into skate club.
The Panorama Climate Survey displays that many students are disappointed with the Staples school climate and have lost a connection to many aspects of school.
Survey shows students dissatisfied with school climate
Students learn teamwork skills and bond with each other by working together on the rope course.
Ropes course ties bonds among Staples community