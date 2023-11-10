Khamish Guides Connecticut Boat Club to Head of the Charles Glory

The Cambridge wind billowed as five silhouettes threw their might into four synchronized strokes. A balanced harmony of pressure and desire rushed through the slick, slender vessel, each oar slicing through the water with unwavering determination. All five women united by one goal: the acquisition of a piece of circular gold—not just a medal but a testament to their collective passion and commitment.

At the 2023 Head of the Charles Regatta from Oct. 20-22, Izzy Khamish ’25 steered her boat to first place as the coxswain of the Women’s Youth Fours (4+) race. The Regatta, held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is commonly regarded as the most prestigious and distinguished rowing regatta in the world. According to WCVB, at last year’s regatta, “[m]ore than 11,000 rowers from 27 countries [competed].” Khamish’s boat finished first out of 90 boats, among Philips Academy, Exeter and Rye. Although Khamish isn’t involved in physically rowing the boat, her role as a coxswain, situated in the back of the boat, is to provide direction, enthusiasm, and maintain order within the team.

“ We all knew we were capable of doing well, and it was the determination that kept us going. — Izzy Khamish '25

“Going into the race I was hyper focused on steering the shortest course possible, motivating the crew and executing the race plan we made as a boat. We all knew we were capable of doing well, and it was the determination that kept us going,” Khamish said. “We passed two boats during the race, both on turns, and I ensured we had the inside line (the shorter route) both times.”

Khamish has been a coxswain for the Connecticut Boat Club (CBC) in Norwalk since seventh grade, and had coxed in one previous Charles Regatta. Before this year’s monumental win, CBC had not experienced a victory at the Head of the Charles Regatta since 2011. The significance of this year’s race was heightened as three of the four rowers in her boat were seniors, competing in their final Charles Regatta in the youth category, establishing a bittersweet atmosphere. Sophie Bell, a teammate of Khamish, offers her reflections on the race, highlighting Khamish’s pivotal role in their triumphant performance.

“Izzy truly kept us in the perfect line to get us ahead,” Bell said. “Our crew was reminded that this would be our last Head of the Charles together, and I think this was our biggest motivation throughout the race.”

Khamish’s boat completed the lengthy three-mile course in an impressive time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds. Notably, Khamish’s sister, Mia Khamish ’22, who is a coxswain at Duke University, also secured first place in the Women’s Club Fours (4+) race. Mia Khamish’s boat set a course record, making her crew the fastest club team to ever row down the Charles course in the Club 4+ race history, at 17 minutes and 46 seconds. The Khamish sisters attained their victories side by side, marking a remarkable familial accomplishment.

“It was super special to watch my sister win the day after [my race] and be there for that moment,” Mia Khamish said. “I was more nervous for her race than my own. It was definitely a once in a lifetime weekend for both of us.”