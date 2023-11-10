Khamish Guides Connecticut Boat Club to Head of the Charles Glory

Join the discussion.

Pep rally's double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport's Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It's not your mother's chicken soup (because it's mine)
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord - Episode Six
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys' rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish "06880: Pick of the Pics"
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings' Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Khamish Guides Connecticut Boat Club to Head of the Charles Glory

Lily Rimm '25, Paper opinions editorNovember 10, 2023
Izzy Khamish ’25 celebrates the first place win at the Head of the Charles Regatta with her crew. Pictured left to right: Caroline Krantz, Izzy Khamish, Callaghan Nickerson, Sophie Bell and Annika Nelson.
Contributed by Izzy Khamish ’25
Izzy Khamish ’25 celebrates the first place win at the Head of the Charles Regatta with her crew. Pictured left to right: Caroline Krantz, Izzy Khamish, Callaghan Nickerson, Sophie Bell and Annika Nelson.

The Cambridge wind billowed as five silhouettes threw their might into four synchronized strokes. A balanced harmony of pressure and desire rushed through the slick, slender vessel, each oar slicing through the water with unwavering determination. All five women united by one goal: the acquisition of a piece of circular gold—not just a medal but a testament to their collective passion and commitment. 

 

At the 2023 Head of the Charles Regatta from Oct. 20-22, Izzy Khamish ’25 steered her boat to first place as the coxswain of the Women’s Youth Fours (4+) race. The Regatta, held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is commonly regarded as the most prestigious and distinguished rowing regatta in the world. According to WCVB, at last year’s regatta, “[m]ore than 11,000 rowers from 27 countries [competed].” Khamish’s boat finished first out of 90 boats, among Philips Academy, Exeter and Rye.  Although Khamish isn’t involved in physically rowing the boat, her role as a coxswain, situated in the back of the boat, is to provide direction, enthusiasm, and maintain order within the team. 

We all knew we were capable of doing well, and it was the determination that kept us going.

— Izzy Khamish '25

“Going into the race I was hyper focused on steering the shortest course possible, motivating the crew and executing the race plan we made as a boat. We all knew we were capable of doing well, and it was the determination that kept us going,” Khamish said. “We passed two boats during the race, both on turns, and I ensured we had the inside line (the shorter route) both times.”

 

Khamish has been a coxswain for the Connecticut Boat Club (CBC) in Norwalk since seventh grade, and had coxed in one previous Charles Regatta. Before this year’s monumental win, CBC had not experienced a victory at the Head of the Charles Regatta since 2011. The significance of this year’s race was heightened as three of the four rowers in her boat were seniors, competing in their final Charles Regatta in the youth category, establishing a bittersweet atmosphere. Sophie Bell, a teammate of Khamish, offers her reflections on the race, highlighting Khamish’s pivotal role in their triumphant performance.

 

“Izzy truly kept us in the perfect line to get us ahead,” Bell said. “Our crew was reminded that this would be our last Head of the Charles together, and I think this was our biggest motivation throughout the race.”

 

Khamish’s boat completed the lengthy three-mile course in an impressive time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds. Notably, Khamish’s sister, Mia Khamish ’22, who is a coxswain at Duke University, also secured first place in the Women’s Club Fours (4+) race. Mia Khamish’s boat set a course record, making her crew the fastest club team to ever row down the Charles course in the Club 4+ race history, at 17 minutes and 46 seconds. The Khamish sisters attained their victories side by side, marking a remarkable familial accomplishment.

 

“It was super special to watch my sister win the day after [my race] and be there for that moment,” Mia Khamish said. “I was more nervous for her race than my own. It was definitely a once in a lifetime weekend for both of us.”

