Bridgewater Chocolate pops into Westport for the holidays

Allison Gillman '23, Assistant Business Manager|January 8, 2022

With+American-style+handmade+chocolates+boasting+European+quality%2C+the+Bridgewater+Chocolate+Box+Shop+is+hosting+a+pop-up+on+11+Church+Ln%2C+open+weekends+until+Dec.+19.

Photo by Caroline Coffey '22

With American-style handmade chocolates boasting European quality, the Bridgewater Chocolate Box Shop is hosting a pop-up on 11 Church Ln, open weekends until Dec. 19.

Bridgewater Chocolate pops into Westport for the holidays