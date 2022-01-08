Bridgewater Chocolate pops into Westport for the holidays

Allison Gillman '23, Assistant Business Manager|January 8, 2022
Photo by Caroline Coffey '22
With American-style handmade chocolates boasting European quality, the Bridgewater Chocolate Box Shop is hosting a pop-up on 11 Church Ln, open weekends until Dec. 19.
Photostory
