Wrecker gymnasts achieve greatness in senior day meet

+The+Wreckers+gymnastics+team+competed+in+their+final+home+meet+of+the+season+on+March+18.+Seniors+%28left+to+right%29+Chloe+Ashton+%2721%2C+Mia+Parkes+%2721%2C+Sarah+Allen+%2721+and+Jamie+Hebel+%2721+have+been+looking+forward+to+this+meet+and+were+relieved+it+could+take+place+amidst+the+COVID-19+pandemic.+

Photo by Lucy Arrow '21

The Wreckers gymnastics team competed in their final home meet of the season on March 18. Seniors (left to right) Chloe Ashton ’21, Mia Parkes ’21, Sarah Allen ’21 and Jamie Hebel ’21 have been looking forward to this meet and were relieved it could take place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucy Arrow , Web Managing Editor
March 23, 2021

Wrecker gymnasts achieve greatness in senior day meet

Related Stories
Changes to Camp Mahackeno include the construction of a new pool, swim pad, and pool house
YMCA embarks on gymnastics and Camp Mahackeno renovations
USA gymnastics doctor to spend 175 years in jail on sexual abuse charges
USA gymnastics doctor to spend 175 years in jail on sexual abuse charges
[April 2017] Gymnastics, it’s not you, it’s me: a break-up letter to the sport that changed me for the better
[April 2017] Gymnastics, it’s not you, it’s me: a break-up letter to the sport that changed me for the better
Westport/Weston YMCA gymnastics dance the night away
Westport/Weston YMCA gymnastics dance the night away