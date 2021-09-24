Pop Its serve as amusing, beneficial learning tools

We all know that one of the best parts about receiving packages are the few pieces of bubble wrap that keep us entertained for a few fleeting moments. The new sensational fidget toy, Pop Its, replicates and lengthens that satisfying sensation that we all long for.

While the Pop Its seem to be just another popular trend that will last for only a matter of months (like the obscene collections of hand sanitizers from Bath & Body Works) before disappearing into our distant memories, it has been proven to help those with both attention-deficit and anxiety disorders reduce their fidgeting and improve their learning capabilities.

“ Oftentimes those with anxiety or attention disorders have trouble focusing on the task at hand, causing them to perform poorly in school or during extra-curricular activities. Pop Its allow for people to give their bodies something to keep themselves occupied, which permits them to focus on learning in class, reading or whatever the activity may be. ” — Brooke Dembin '22

Due to fidgeting behavior becoming common among adolescents, more products are being designed to support this habit. Typically people will fidget with anything in the vicinity whether it be pencils, their hair, biting their nails or bouncing their leg . Now, there is a new option. Fidget toys, such as the Pop It, work to make the habit more manageable.

Oftentimes those with anxiety or attention disorders have trouble focusing on the task at hand, causing them to perform poorly in school or during extra-curricular activities. Pop Its allow for people to give their bodies something to keep themselves occupied, which permits them to focus on learning in class, reading or whatever the activity may be.

According to a scientific study, those who used fidget toys resulted in a 10% increase in their academic scores.

After working as a counselor at my sleepaway camp, I had developed an unhealthy obsession with fidget toys. The eight and nine year old girls I had lived with had bins filled with these toys; looking at them made me feel like a little kid in a candy store. There are just so many different styles, colors and shapes, so to say I was overwhelmed is an understatement.

Stores that carry Pop Its are an indecisive kid’s worst nightmare, trust me I would know.

So no matter how many times your parents say they’re not wasting money on a stupid trend that will last a week, tell them that a scientific study proved them to benefit your education. Blame it on the statistics. How can they argue with that?